Emergency Meeting Convened After Indian Attack; Punjab Declares State Of High Alert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to cowardly attack by India on Pakistan, the Punjab Home department held an
emergency security meeting early on Wednesday morning.
The session was chaired by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and resulted in a
series of critical decisions to bolster security and emergency preparedness across
the province.
According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, the meeting's outcomes were framed
in accordance with the "War Book" — the government’s official emergency response manual.
As a precautionary and protective measure, all key installations across Punjab have been placed
under enhanced security," the spokesperson said. "Relevant security agencies have been fully
mobilized. A state of emergency has also been declared in all hospitals throughout the province.
"
Law enforcement personnel and medical staff have been instructed to immediately report for
duty, while all civil defense resources have been deployed to support public defense initiatives.
Among the key decisions made during the emergency session: All educational institutions across
Punjab will remain closed today, May 7. All examinations scheduled for May 7 have been officially
postponed.
A central internal security control room has been established at the Home Department to
coordinate response efforts. Sirens and emergency warning systems have been activated to
alert the public. Authorities have been directed to identify and operationalize designated civil defense
shelters. Hospitals and communication infrastructure have been ordered to remain fully functional
to manage any emerging crisis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khalid Magsi strongly condemns Indian aggression5 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles veteran Kashmiri Physician's demise5 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to PAF for shooting down five Indian jets5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,300 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Emergency meeting convened after Indian attack; Punjab declares state of high alert5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug pusher, recover hashish5 minutes ago
-
Another Indian drone shot down by Pak Rangers5 minutes ago
-
Indian attack on water reservoirs blatant violation of Int’l laws, norms5 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns Indian aggression; hails Pak armed forces45 minutes ago
-
CM condemns cowardly Indian missile attack,declares emergency in Punjab45 minutes ago
-
NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation45 minutes ago
-
India’s cowardly attack: Indian army raises white flag in Chakothi Sector45 minutes ago