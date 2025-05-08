Emergency meeting held at MTI-HMC amid emergency situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In light of the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India along the border, an emergency meeting was convened today at the Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) to prepare for any potential crisis.

The session was chaired by Medical and Hospital Director, Professor Shehzad Akbar, who briefed all faculty and administrative staff on a comprehensive emergency response plan. Staff were instructed to ensure their 24-hour availability according to the duty roster effective immediately.

All leaves have been canceled, and personnel have been advised not to leave Peshawar under any circumstances. No staff absences will be tolerated during this period.

Heads of Departments were directed to guarantee the presence of their respective teams and ensure the availability of essential supplies including medicines and surgical disposables. Directives were also issued to ensure readiness of hospital beds, mass casualty and trauma emergency services, and the presence of an Emergency Quick Response Team.

Security systems within the hospital will be reinforced, with the active cooperation of Hayatabad Police. The administration has also coordinated with the Regional Blood Centre to maintain a steady blood supply.

In preparation for potential patient surges, elective services have been scaled down, and at least two chambers in key departments such as HDUs, Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, and Surgical Wards would be kept vacant. Additional support will be sought from adjacent units, including the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) and Burn & Trauma Centre.

Gynecology and Pediatrics OPDs would remain operational 24/7. Emergency triage centers would be set up outside the Accident & Emergency Department, Main OPD, and Operation Theaters.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Professor Shehzad Akbar reaffirmed the hospital's commitment: “We stand firmly with our nation in this difficult time and will fulfill our professional responsibilities with utmost dedication.”

APP/mds/