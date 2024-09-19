Emergency Meeting Of AJK SCBA On Sept. 20
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) President Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Sajjad Ahmad Khan Advocate said that an emergent meeting of the SCBA will be held at the Bar Room in the state capital city of Muzaffarabad on September 20 at 12.00 a.m.
Raja Sajjad Ahmad Khan Advocate said in a statement issued on Thursday that the scheduled meeting is of a very important nature.
"The agenda of the meeting has been released. In addition to all the circuit benches, the opinions of the lawyers of the Supreme Court from all District Bars of AJK will also be taken in the meeting through a video link," he added.
He said that lawyers can also share their views through WhatsApp.
Sajjad said that the agenda of the scheduled meeting includes the bar's respective stance position on Amendments to Section 505(c) and other Provisions.
The AJK SCBA President said there were numerous cases in the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir that could not be heard by the present judges, for which the appointment of an ad hoc judge was implemented, but objections were raised by some circles that the procedure for the appointment of an ad hoc judge was also the same as for the appointment of a permanent judge.
