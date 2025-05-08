Emergency Mock Exercise Held In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In response to the current tense situation, a comprehensive mock emergency exercise was conducted under the leadership of the Sialkot Police.
The exercise involved coordinated participation from the police, elite force, traffic police, civil defence, rescue 1122, and various other relief agencies.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad stated that the Primary objective of the drill was to enhance the efficiency of protection, evacuation, and rapid relief operations for citizens in the event of any emergency or sudden situation.
“The purpose of this exercise is to ensure that all departments are fully prepared to act swiftly and effectively during any crisis. Our goal is the safety and well-being of the public,” said DPO Shahzad.
It reaffirmed the commitment of the Sialkot Police and associated institutions to safeguard the lives and property of the public under all circumstances.
Authorities have emphasized that such proactive measures are crucial for maintaining public confidence and ensuring swift responses during real-life emergencies.
