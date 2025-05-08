Open Menu

Emergency Mock Exercise Held In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Emergency mock exercise held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In response to the current tense situation, a comprehensive mock emergency exercise was conducted under the leadership of the Sialkot Police.

The exercise involved coordinated participation from the police, elite force, traffic police, civil defence, rescue 1122, and various other relief agencies.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad stated that the Primary objective of the drill was to enhance the efficiency of protection, evacuation, and rapid relief operations for citizens in the event of any emergency or sudden situation.

“The purpose of this exercise is to ensure that all departments are fully prepared to act swiftly and effectively during any crisis. Our goal is the safety and well-being of the public,” said DPO Shahzad.

It reaffirmed the commitment of the Sialkot Police and associated institutions to safeguard the lives and property of the public under all circumstances.

Authorities have emphasized that such proactive measures are crucial for maintaining public confidence and ensuring swift responses during real-life emergencies.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

17 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

17 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

17 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

17 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

17 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

17 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

17 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

17 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan