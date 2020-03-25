UrduPoint.com
Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Visits Quarantine Center At Fatima Jinnah University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:33 PM

Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122, Engr Hamza Ali Khan visited quarantine center set up at Fatima Jinnah University (FJWU) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122, Engr Hamza Ali Khan visited quarantine center set up at Fatima Jinnah University (FJWU) here on Wednesday.

He inspected the arrangements and quarantine facilities for the suspected patients and said that medical staff was presently serving at the front lines to fight against the Coronavirus.

He urged the public to restrict movements and to avoid contact with other people as much as possible by staying at home.

He added that recently two ambulances and seven rescue staffers has been deputed to deal with corona and performing duties on emergency basis.

