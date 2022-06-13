UrduPoint.com

Emergency, OPD Wards To Be Functional By December At Nishtar-II Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Emergency, OPD wards to be functional by December at Nishtar-II hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Emergency and Out Patient Door (OPD) of under-construction Nishtar-II will be operational by December 2022 to serve the people from across the region.

This was stated by officials in a briefing given to Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khatak, during his visit at the site, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz tasked the Commissioner Multan to ensure completion of Nishtar II within stipulated time period.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak visited the site and sought briefing on the pace of work. He stated that Punjab government had released funds to tune of Rs six billion for Nishtar II. The hospital Nishtar II will reduce burden on patients on Nishtar-1. The officials informed that Rs 9.4 billions were being spent on first phase of Nishtar II.

The hospital is being constructed at an area of 58 acres. The work on installation of electricity was heading forward rapidly. Generators, Cooling system and UPS are also being installed. During first phase, the hospital will have 500 beds.

Earlier, Commissioner Multan visited Nishtar-1 and inspected Mustufa Kamal Lecture Theatre Complex, being constructed with cost of Rs 250 millions. The Commissioner lauded the initiative. He observed that smart class rooms were of vital importance in modernizing teaching techniques.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar University Prof Dr Altaf Rana informed that five halls had been constructed. Online recording of lectures was also available. In modern lecture theaters, LED features had also been installed, said Rana Altaf. On this occasion, many other officials were also present.

