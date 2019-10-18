Emergency Operation Center (EOC) - Sindh to hold a Polio Awareness Bike Ride on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Emergency Operation Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication, Sindh Health Department in collaboration with Rotary Pakistan and local cyclists is conducting a Polio Awareness Bike Ride on Saturday.

Organizers in an announcement on Friday said the exercise to begin from Nuplex Cinema DHA Phase 8, will start at 6 AM sharp and conclude by 8 AM.

This was said to be one of the programs organized as part of world polio day observed on October 24 every year.