Emergency Operation Center (EOC) - Sindh To Hold A Polio Awareness Bike Ride On Saturday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Emergency Operation Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication, Sindh Health Department in collaboration with Rotary Pakistan and local cyclists is conducting a Polio Awareness Bike Ride on Saturday.
Organizers in an announcement on Friday said the exercise to begin from Nuplex Cinema DHA Phase 8, will start at 6 AM sharp and conclude by 8 AM.
This was said to be one of the programs organized as part of world polio day observed on October 24 every year.