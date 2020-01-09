UrduPoint.com
Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) - Sindh Conforms Two New Cases Of Polio

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) - Sindh conforms two new cases of polio

Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for polio eradication, Sindh here on Thursday confirmed two new polio cases, bringing the total number of the affected children to 24 in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for polio eradication, Sindh here on Thursday confirmed two new polio cases, bringing the total number of the affected children to 24 in the province.

EmOC spokesman emphasizing that the two cases are not from the current but pertain to 2019, he said one of the affected male child (36 months) from union council Lalu Raunk, Kambar district.

He was said to have onset date of 14-12-2019 with weakness on both lower limbs and that according to his parents the child did receive oral polio vaccine but no routine immunization or IPV.

The other affected child, a 144 months old boy, with onset date being 22-12-2019, was tested for the polio virus after facing weakness in his facial muscles.

The spokesman said routine immunization coverage remains to be a major challenge that was further aggravated due to long gap in door to door campaigns last year.

It was claimed that National EmOC and Sindh EmOC were trying to fight back and get polio eradication on track so as to reverse the trend.

