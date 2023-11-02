Emergency operations: Rescue-1122 saves 4974 lives in October

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Rescue-1122 saved the lives of 4974 victims in 5330 emergency operations conducted during October and maintained an average response time of less than 7 minutes, Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday.

He informed that the rescue service responded to total 5330 emergency operations including 1407 road traffic accidents, 86 fire calls, 553 special rescue operations, four cylinder/gas blasts, a building-collapse incident, 3140 medical emergencies and 139 crimes in October.

Rescue 1122’s Command and Control Room in Rawalpindi claimed its response to fire incidents in October helped save property and goods worth millions of rupees from being gutted.

Rescue 1122, District Emergency Officer Eng. Sibghat Ullah said the organisation’s swift response depends on timely information from people.

He requested the people to inform the emergency service immediately in case of any accident or disaster.