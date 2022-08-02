UrduPoint.com

Emergency Plan Enforced To Control Spread Of Dengue In RWP Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Emergency plan enforced to control spread of dengue in RWP division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal Tuesday enforced an anti-dengue emergency plan across the division to control the spread of the fatal virus, keeping in view the recent rains.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, all Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of the division, including health departments, have been directed to upgrade the quality of surveillance for tracing the larvae.

He said that the Commissioner had directed the officials concerned to seal the commercial buildings and shops immediately after discovering dengue larvae.

Mengal directed the price Control Magistrates and Secretaries Union Councils to register FIRs against those violating anti-dengue SOPs.

The Commissioner ordered screening of tyre shops, junkyards and ponds as they were vulnerable sites for mosquito breeding.

He directed the officials to expedite anti-dengue activities by launching a special door-to-door campaign and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of two more patients during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally of confirmed dengue cases had reached 29.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said that, among the new cases, one of each patient had arrived from Chaklala Cantonment and the Potohar town urban areas.

During the last 24 hours, he added that as many as 56 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities, out of which two were tested positive, four probable and three non-dengue.

He added that the district administration departments had registered 660 FIRs, sealed 272, issued challans to 830, notices to 3,930, and a fine of Rs 1,835,500 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to date.

