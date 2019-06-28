UrduPoint.com
Emergency Plan Made To Deal With Flood Like Situation

Emergency plan made to deal with flood like situation

The divisional administration prepared an emergency plan to deal with flood like situation as departments concerned had been directed to remain alert

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The divisional administration prepared an emergency plan to deal with flood like situation as departments concerned had been directed to remain alert.

In line with special directives of the Punjab government, Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch directed deputy commissioners to remain alert to deal with any emergency like situation.

The commissioner said the administration had finalised all possible arrangements and water level was being monitored through the latest technology.

He said that an ample quantity of medicines and vaccinations had been made available for emergency like situation. He said that places had been identified to set up 59 flood relief camps and 46 veterinary camps across the division.

He added that 56 permanent and four temporary mobile camps would also be ensured to provide relief to the masses during flood. He said flood control rooms would be set up in offices of deputy commissioners.

