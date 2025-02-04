Emergency Plan Proposed For DHQ Hospital Expansion, Service Improvement
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A comprehensive emergency plan was proposed for the expansion of the emergency ward and enhancement of service delivery at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab.
The plan was discussed in a meeting organized by the health department here on Tuesday.
The meeting was jointly chaired by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works, Rana Mohammed Salim Hanif and Deputy Commissioner, Salma Sulaiman. CEO Health, Dr. Abrar Iqbal and Ms. Amara provided a briefing during the District Health Council session.
The Deputy Commissioner called for a detailed report on the proposed expansion and service improvements at the hospital.
She also directed officials to review and revamp the construction materials being used at the initial stages of the project.
Rana Mohammed Salim Hanif emphasized that the Chief Minister was prioritizing the improvement of healthcare facilities.
He reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy for negligence in public hospitals and assured strict monitoring of health departments. He also stressed that doctors played a crucial role in maintaining discipline and ensuring quality healthcare services within the hospital.
The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring high standards in public health services through rigorous oversight and strategic development initiatives.
