Open Menu

Emergency Plan Proposed For DHQ Hospital Expansion, Service Improvement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Emergency plan proposed for DHQ Hospital expansion, service improvement

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A comprehensive emergency plan was proposed for the expansion of the emergency ward and enhancement of service delivery at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab.

The plan was discussed in a meeting organized by the health department here on Tuesday.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works, Rana Mohammed Salim Hanif and Deputy Commissioner, Salma Sulaiman. CEO Health, Dr. Abrar Iqbal and Ms. Amara provided a briefing during the District Health Council session.

The Deputy Commissioner called for a detailed report on the proposed expansion and service improvements at the hospital.

She also directed officials to review and revamp the construction materials being used at the initial stages of the project.

Rana Mohammed Salim Hanif emphasized that the Chief Minister was prioritizing the improvement of healthcare facilities.

He reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy for negligence in public hospitals and assured strict monitoring of health departments. He also stressed that doctors played a crucial role in maintaining discipline and ensuring quality healthcare services within the hospital.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring high standards in public health services through rigorous oversight and strategic development initiatives.

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

29 minutes ago
 Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

2 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

2 hours ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

2 hours ago
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

3 hours ago
 WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

3 hours ago
 SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan