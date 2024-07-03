Emergency Planning Workshop Hold On Monsoon Preparedness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Mirpurkhas District Administration and CESVI (Chesvi Social Organization) on Wednesday joined forces to organize a crucial one-day consultation workshop on Monsoon Contingency Planning at a local hotel
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Mirpurkhas District Administration and CESVI (Chesvi Social Organization) on Wednesday joined forces to organize a crucial one-day consultation workshop on Monsoon Contingency Planning at a local hotel.
The event brought together top officials from various departments, including Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Marri, Deputy Controller Civil Defense Faheem Memon, and representatives from social organizations, health, revenue and livestock departments.
On this occasion, speakers emphasized the importance of proactive planning, stressing that a well-prepared contingency plan is key to effectively managing monsoon-related challenges.
They urged all relevant institutions to play an active role in relief operations and problem-solving.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
APWA empowering women with skills through courses
Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake
European stocks advance on French election hopes
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur
US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discuss performance of polio workers23 seconds ago
-
APWA empowering women with skills through courses25 seconds ago
-
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chairman22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements22 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident22 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent spread of dengue27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours27 minutes ago
-
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur27 minutes ago
-
ADC calls for enhanced program to boost nutrition for mothers, children22 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister34 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment22 minutes ago
-
LHC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against jail trial of Jinnah House attack case22 minutes ago