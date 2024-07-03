Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Mirpurkhas District Administration and CESVI (Chesvi Social Organization) on Wednesday joined forces to organize a crucial one-day consultation workshop on Monsoon Contingency Planning at a local hotel.

The event brought together top officials from various departments, including Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Marri, Deputy Controller Civil Defense Faheem Memon, and representatives from social organizations, health, revenue and livestock departments.

On this occasion, speakers emphasized the importance of proactive planning, stressing that a well-prepared contingency plan is key to effectively managing monsoon-related challenges.

They urged all relevant institutions to play an active role in relief operations and problem-solving.

