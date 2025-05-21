Emergency preparedness training for students, held in Chiniot

Civil Defense Department and Rescue 1122 are conducting awareness sessions for students in government schools

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Civil Defense Department and Rescue 1122 are conducting awareness sessions for students in government schools.

The initiative aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to handle emergency situations effectively.

Recently, training was provided to students of Government Boys Higher Secondary school Bhuana, where Civil Defense Officer Naeem-ur-Rehman delivered an informative lecture on Wednesday.

The students participated in practical exercises to learn how to respond to emergency situations. They also had the opportunity to ask questions, clarifying their doubts and concerns.

The training session was designed to empower students with the confidence and preparedness to deal with unexpected situations, promoting a culture of safety and resilience in the community.

APP/mha/378