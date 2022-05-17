UrduPoint.com

Emergency Relief Measures Underway In Cholera-hit Area Of Dera Bugti: BRSP's Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Emergency relief measures underway in cholera-hit area of Dera Bugti: BRSP's spokesman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation and the Provincial Directorate of Nutrition and Health, was carrying out relief activities in the cholera-hit area of Dera Bugti district including Pirkoh area.

BRSP's spokesperson in a statement on Monday said that relief items including medicines were distributed among the victims.

He said BRSP in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation, Provincial Directorate of Nutrition, Health Department and Balochistan government provided essential medicines and other relief items to the victims following the outbreak of cholera in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti.

He said special measures were being taken to ensure supply of medicines and other important edible items to control outbreaks of cholera in the area.

Despite teams are working day and night to curb the spread of the epidemic in the district, the spokesman said that the most affected villages in Union Council Pirkoh are Shaukat, Mursai, Bihar, and Plot saying that cholera is a bacterial disease which is usually spread through contaminated water.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Water Dera Bugti Government

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

1 hour ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

60 minutes ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

60 minutes ago
 Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commen ..

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..

60 minutes ago
 President condemns Karachi blast

President condemns Karachi blast

1 hour ago
 Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road K ..

Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.