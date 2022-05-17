(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation and the Provincial Directorate of Nutrition and Health, was carrying out relief activities in the cholera-hit area of Dera Bugti district including Pirkoh area.

BRSP's spokesperson in a statement on Monday said that relief items including medicines were distributed among the victims.

He said BRSP in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation, Provincial Directorate of Nutrition, Health Department and Balochistan government provided essential medicines and other relief items to the victims following the outbreak of cholera in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti.

He said special measures were being taken to ensure supply of medicines and other important edible items to control outbreaks of cholera in the area.

Despite teams are working day and night to curb the spread of the epidemic in the district, the spokesman said that the most affected villages in Union Council Pirkoh are Shaukat, Mursai, Bihar, and Plot saying that cholera is a bacterial disease which is usually spread through contaminated water.