Emergency Response Center set up at Clock Tower Chowk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Emergency Response Centre (ERC) has been established at Clock Tower Chowk to overcome fire-related incidents in eight bazaars of downtown area.

Chairing a meeting of district emergency board here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that safety measures were imperative to control fire incidents in the city. In this connection, the building owners in markets as well as bazaars in downtown area were directed to install fire extinguishers, he said, adding that the concerned departments were also made alert to deal with any fire-related emergency in addition to setting up ERC at Clock Tower Chowk.

He said that representatives of Rescue 1122, civil defense, health department and other emergency organisations would remain present in the emergency response centre round-the-clock.

During the meeting, the exit plan of each building for evacuation in emergency situation and installation of roof fire extension in the buildings were also discussed and proposals for allocating a room/space for a transformer or electricity meter in the new building/plaza were presented upon which, the DC issued necessary instructions for serious consideration.

He met district council officers and expressed his dismay over construction of buildings in the city without approval of maps.

He ordered the building inspectors to check maps of the buildings immediately and said that the building inspector would be held accountable if he would be found involved in any kind of negligence, lethargy or delinquency.