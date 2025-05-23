Open Menu

Emergency Response Committee Meeting Addresses Anti-polio Campaign & Dengue Control Measures In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:57 PM

A review meeting on the polio eradication campaign and dengue control measures was convened, chaired by Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema

The meeting included participation from Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan, CEO Health, District Health Officers, and representatives from relevant departments to discuss ongoing public health efforts.

During the meeting, it was informed that since May 1, a total of 594,988 houses have been checked under the indoor surveillance initiative, revealing dengue larvae in 6,711 homes. Outdoor inspections covered 198,548 locations, with dengue larvae present at 1,393 sites.

Tahira Aurangzeb stressed that eliminating polio is aligned with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz and is viewed as a national responsibility.

"Every child is our future, and it is our duty to protect them from polio," she said.

Tahira urged parents to cooperate fully with vaccination teams to ensure all children receive the polio vaccine.

She stressed that a healthy generation is vital for the country’s progress, and the eradication of diseases like polio is crucial to enhancing Pakistan's image globally. She encouraged media professionals, religious leaders, educators, and all segments of society to spread awareness about the anti-polio campaign at the grassroots level.

