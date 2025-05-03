Emergency response drill held at Rescue 1122 central station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) or Rescue-1122, conducted an emergency response training session at the Central Station Chowk Kumharan Wala.

The event aimed to enhance community preparedness and equip citizens with essential life-saving skills to effectively respond during unforeseen emergencies.

The training session was organized under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian and Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal. The session was led by Rescue & Safety Officer Muhammad Arshad Khan, supported by experienced training instructors Zahid Hussain and Muhammad Imran.

Participants received comprehensive instruction in basic life support techniques, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), controlling bleeding in trauma case, and safely evacuating injured individuals from collapsed structures. The practical demonstrations highlighted how to act swiftly and effectively in disaster-like scenarios.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Hussain Mian emphasized the importance of community engagement in emergency preparedness.

"We are committed to empowering our community with the skills and knowledge necessary to respond effectively during emergencies. This training is a vital step toward disaster risk reduction and saving lives," he stated.

Dr. Mian also stressed that every individual should be trained in first aid, emergency response, and CPR to ensure timely assistance can be provided during travel, at home, or in the workplace.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from students of various schools and colleges across Multan, along with members of the local community. Attendees expressed gratitude to Rescue 1122 for organizing the initiative, calling the training informative and practical.

They further added that such trainings were crucial for building a resilient community capable of offering immediate medical aid during emergencies.