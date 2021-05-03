Emergency response system being set up in Balochistan for infectious diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The government of Balochistan on Monday dicided in principle to establish infectious disease,emergency management and response system in Awaran, Washuk, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar districts of the province.

The official of the Balochistan Government on the condition of anonymity told APP that setting up infectious disease management units at District Headquarters (DHQs) and Teaching Hospitals are also included in the development plan.

He said the patients would be given timely and best treatment during accidental emergency as the government would establish Accidental and Emergency Centers at DHQs hospitals of southern districts of Balochistan.

The government would also establish infectious disease outbreak and emergency response centers at Rural Health Center (RHC) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) hospitals which would provide treatment to a major chunk of patients of the remote areas.

Community Health Centers would be constructing at Basic Health Units (BHUs) to ensure modern health care facilities in the doorstep of the masses.

He said that there were several accidents leaving many patients in the areas who were referred to the main hospitals of country.

He added that as many as 14 ambulances would be provided to the health institutions to strengthen the referral system.

The fund has been allocated for establishment of pathology and radiology departments in the DHQs and teaching hospitals, fully equipped with necessary latest technology and devices.

Establishment of Gynae and Paeds Blocks at various hospitals was also part of the plan with aimed to provide medical facility to women in southern areas of the province.

Balochistan government has installed 9 tele health facilities at various Basic Health Units (BHUs) in rural areas of the province to provide the best healthcare to the people.

The program would be extended to almost all BHUs in other areas soon while the installation of 10 more tele health facilities in pipeline.

The government has been working to digitalise the health department in a bid to make it more modern, professional and strengthen the system for the betterment of service delivery.

The supply of tele medicine kits to various BHUs in the province had also been completed, he added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to ensure best health services to the people of remote areas.