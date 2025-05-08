Emergency Response System Strengthened

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk and District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Atta Bajwa chaired a meeting to review preparedness for potential emergency situations across the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, assistant commissioners, the CEO of Health, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and other relevant officials.

The deputy commissioner directed all departments to remain on high alert as per Punjab Government directives and to ensure swift, coordinated emergency responses.

He announced the establishment of control rooms at the DC and DPO offices for real-time monitoring and coordination.

Departments were instructed to finalize contingency plans and ensure the availability of essential supplies, including medicines, fuel, and machinery.

The Civil Defence was directed to conduct mock exercises to enhance staff readiness.The DPO reaffirmed police preparedness to protect lives and property and highlighted ongoing coordination with relevant agencies.Key directives were issued to all departments to further strengthen the district’s integrated emergency response system.District Control Room Contact: 053-3727487