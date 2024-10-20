Emergency response team competition

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A competition of emergency response team was held here under the auspices of Rescue 1122.

According to a press release, the Punjab Emergency Service, Bahawalpur, organized a competition of emergency response team. District Emergency Officer Dr. Baqir Hussain monitored the process.

UC-1, Tehseen Cheema Institute, Abbasnagar, Allama Iqbal College, Bahawalpur Institute of Medical Sciences, UC-9, UC-8 and Chak No. 25BC community teams took part in the competition.

Rescue and Safety Officer Shaukat Javed said that Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur was providing its services to prepare community teams to professionally train volunteers who would perform their services for disaster management.