ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday said emergency response teams had been formed at the district and tehsil levels to curb spread of dengue virus in the Federal Capital.

"Numerous measures have been taken to protect the people from Dengue," the DC said while chairing a weekly meeting which was attended by all other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the DC was briefed on latest situation and activities being carried out to eliminate Dengue larvae from across the city.

He was informed that the teams were on high alert and reached to the area wherever presence of the larvae reported.

Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were supervising the anti-Dengue teams.

The DC said the section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had been imposed to curb the virus spread. He warned of the action against the violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued in this regard.

Irfan said trainings had been imparted to the Union Council Secretaries of the rural areas.

The health department had been directed to visit the dengue patients to contain the virus spread.