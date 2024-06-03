Open Menu

Emergency Service Provided To 1168 People In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Emergency service provided to 1168 people in May

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1168 people of various

road accidents in the district during the month of May.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Rescue-1122 district officer Mazhar

Hussain Shah that first aid was provided to 5731 people during the

same period.

The rescue teams provided first aid to 468 victims of road accidents

and shifted them to hospitals.

Rescue-1122 also provided emergency service to the people during

medical emergencies and rescued people, precious household and

electronic equipment during 148 fire incidents.

The teams also dealt 71 crime related emergencies.

Mazher said that an awareness campaign was launched on life safety

measures and conducted lectures at schools, colleges and other educational

institutions.

