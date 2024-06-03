Emergency Service Provided To 1168 People In May
June 03, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 1168 people of various
road accidents in the district during the month of May.
Talking to APP here on Monday, Rescue-1122 district officer Mazhar
Hussain Shah that first aid was provided to 5731 people during the
same period.
The rescue teams provided first aid to 468 victims of road accidents
and shifted them to hospitals.
Rescue-1122 also provided emergency service to the people during
medical emergencies and rescued people, precious household and
electronic equipment during 148 fire incidents.
The teams also dealt 71 crime related emergencies.
Mazher said that an awareness campaign was launched on life safety
measures and conducted lectures at schools, colleges and other educational
institutions.
