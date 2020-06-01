Emergency service provided to 2923 victims of accidents/incidents in May

The district rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2923 victims of 2082 road accidents/incidents in the district in May last

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The district rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2923 victims of 2082 road accidents/incidents in the district in May last.

According to district emergency officer Dr Abdus Sattar Babar, the district emergency service teams responded to the victims of 571 road accidents, 47 fire incidents, 66 quarrel incidents, 8 drowned persons, 1181 patients and 209 miscellaneous incidents during the same period.

Seven persons were killed while 659 others were injured in 571 road accidents. As many as 709 motorcycles, 71 cars, 90 rickshaws, 1 tractor trolley, and 53 other vehicles were involved in road accidents.