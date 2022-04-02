UrduPoint.com

Emergency Service Provided To 3,630 Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Emergency service provided to 3,630 victims

The Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency services to 3,630 victims of various incidents in 7.5 minutes response time during the month of March

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Rescue-1122 Sargodha provided emergency services to 3,630 victims of various incidents in 7.5 minutes response time during the month of March.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that 937 emergencies were related to road accidents, 2,364 medical, 92 crimes, 55 fire, one each of drowning and building collapse, and 353 miscellaneous incidents in the district.

The Rescue-1122 provided first aid service to 1,062 people on the spot, he added.

