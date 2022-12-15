Emergency service Rescue 1122 to hold training sessions for police personnel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Awais Babar on Thursday called on District Police Officer(DPO) Muhammad Shoib at his office and discussed matters about devising a joint strategy for providing prompt and quality services to citizens.

During the meeting, Awais Babar said that training sessions should be held at all police stations of the district for the cops to equip them with skills in the provision of first aid and better tackling of emergencies such as fire eruptions, etc.

He said that such training sessions would benefit both rescue workers as well as police personnel by equipping them with advanced skills as to how they could help and provide quick services to people during emergencies.

On the occasion, the DPO appreciated the services of Rescue 1122, saying it was playing a key role in saving human lives through the provision of prompt services.

The district police chief also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the District Emergency Officer and his team.

He added by dint of sheer meritorious services and conduct they had won the hearts and minds of people and the district emergency service was gaining popularity among the masses at a fast pace.