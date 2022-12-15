UrduPoint.com

Emergency Service Rescue 1122 To Hold Training Sessions For Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Emergency service Rescue 1122 to hold training sessions for police personnel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Awais Babar on Thursday called on District Police Officer(DPO) Muhammad Shoib at his office and discussed matters about devising a joint strategy for providing prompt and quality services to citizens.

During the meeting, Awais Babar said that training sessions should be held at all police stations of the district for the cops to equip them with skills in the provision of first aid and better tackling of emergencies such as fire eruptions, etc.

He said that such training sessions would benefit both rescue workers as well as police personnel by equipping them with advanced skills as to how they could help and provide quick services to people during emergencies.

On the occasion, the DPO appreciated the services of Rescue 1122, saying it was playing a key role in saving human lives through the provision of prompt services.

The district police chief also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the District Emergency Officer and his team.

He added by dint of sheer meritorious services and conduct they had won the hearts and minds of people and the district emergency service was gaining popularity among the masses at a fast pace.

Related Topics

Fire Police Rescue 1122 National University All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

3 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.