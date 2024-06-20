Emergency Service Responded To 30,317 Emergencies During Eid Holidays
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the Rescue staff who sacrificed their Eid holidays to save the lives and properties of citizens of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the Rescue staff who sacrificed their Eid holidays to save the lives and properties of citizens of Punjab.
The Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed the Secretary Emergency Services that Rescue 1122 responded to 30,317 emergencies in all Districts of Punjab during Eid holidays. These emergencies included 7,268 road traffic crashes with 60 deaths, 18,932 medical emergencies with 889 deaths, 711 crime incidents with 26 deaths, 666 fire emergencies including 35 forest fire emergencies, 564 delivery cases, 527 falls & slipping cases, 392 occupational injuries, 176 cases of electric shock, 57 burn cases, 27 drowning emergencies, 749 miscellaneous emergencies and 248 animal rescue operations were performed.
The Secretary, ESD was apprised that the highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3939 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 2138 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1447 emergencies, Bahawalpur with 1321 emergencies, Multan with 1239 emergencies and lowest number of 288 emergencies in Jhelum.
During the video link meeting District Emergency Officer Lahore reported that during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays 139 fire emergencies were reported in provincial capital including two major incidents, one near the NAB office on Multan Road due to a cylinder explosion and another in the paper mill in Sunder Industrial Estate where stored materials spread over an acre caught fire.
Swift rescue efforts contained both blazes after several hours of firefighting with backup support from the Disaster Response Team of Emergency Services academy. DEO Murree briefed that rescuers responded to 20 forest fires during the Eid holidays, including major fires at Ghora Gali, New Murree and Khajut Expressway. After several hours of continuous firefighting, rescuers successfully extinguished and contained the fires. DEO Vehari reported that during the Eid holidays, two persons fell into a sewerage manhole walking near Adda Ghulam Hussain on Multan Road. Two others attempted to rescue them but were also trapped and after emergency call to Rescue 1122, an extensive rescue operation was conducted and all four bodies were recovered. DEO Faisalabad said that a fire broke out in the first floor of a house due to the gas explosion in Mohalla Sharifpur Hastiana Road, 9 people were rescued, shifted to the hospital and the fire was controlled. DEO DG Khan, Mianwali, and Sheikhupura also reported about major traffic accidents in their districts in which 10 people were killed and 8 were injured.
On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed grief at the loss of 889 deaths due to medical emergencies, 60 deaths due to road traffic crashes, 26 in crime incidents, 18 due to drowning, 13 due to electric shock, 10 due to fall/slips, 4 in delivery cases and 28 due to miscellaneous emergencies during Eid holidays.
Recent Stories
Benazir Bhutto's visionary leadership still inspires young generation: Raisani
Meeting directs strict action against power theft
TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dropping Price!
Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 13 uplift schemes
Rain brings relief from extreme heat to Lahoris
DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rain
Pakistan Railways adopts High Flash Point HSD for enhanced performance, safety
Over $1 billion pledged to create 'African vaccine market'
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid
Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Benazir Bhutto's visionary leadership still inspires young generation: Raisani58 seconds ago
-
Meeting directs strict action against power theft1 minute ago
-
Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 13 uplift schemes9 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief from extreme heat to Lahoris9 minutes ago
-
DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rain9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways adopts High Flash Point HSD for enhanced performance, safety11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali passes away1 hour ago
-
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid1 hour ago
-
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid1 hour ago
-
Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays1 hour ago
-
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society1 hour ago