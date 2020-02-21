Emergency Services Academy organises training for University of Engineering and Technology students

The Emergency Services Academy (ESA) Lahore organised training for students of MS Disaster Management, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), and members of the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Pakistan to enhance their professional skills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Services academy (ESA) Lahore organised training for students of MS Disaster Management, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), and members of the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Pakistan to enhance their professional skills.

In this regard, the closing ceremony of training was held at Managers Training Center ESA here on Friday, which was attended by Prof Dr Shakir Mahmood, chairman Department of City & Regional Planning UET, Barkat Youth Resilience, and Humanitarian Coordinator VSO Pakistan, Registrar Academy, Head of Safety and all participants.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan said that right city planning was essential to prevent disasters in future.

Prof Dr Shakir Mahmood said that he was thankful to DG Rescue Punjab for providing an opportunity of learning practical aspects of disaster planning management, planning preparedness response and prevention to students of disaster management, which will be helpful in their professional career.

DG Rescue Punjab promised to provide all support for capacity building of students of disaster management and other departments of the UET and volunteers of the VSO.