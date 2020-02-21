UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Services Academy Organises Training For University Of Engineering And Technology Students

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:05 PM

Emergency Services Academy organises training for University of Engineering and Technology students

The Emergency Services Academy (ESA) Lahore organised training for students of MS Disaster Management, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), and members of the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Pakistan to enhance their professional skills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Services academy (ESA) Lahore organised training for students of MS Disaster Management, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), and members of the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Pakistan to enhance their professional skills.

In this regard, the closing ceremony of training was held at Managers Training Center ESA here on Friday, which was attended by Prof Dr Shakir Mahmood, chairman Department of City & Regional Planning UET, Barkat Youth Resilience, and Humanitarian Coordinator VSO Pakistan, Registrar Academy, Head of Safety and all participants.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan said that right city planning was essential to prevent disasters in future.

Prof Dr Shakir Mahmood said that he was thankful to DG Rescue Punjab for providing an opportunity of learning practical aspects of disaster planning management, planning preparedness response and prevention to students of disaster management, which will be helpful in their professional career.

DG Rescue Punjab promised to provide all support for capacity building of students of disaster management and other departments of the UET and volunteers of the VSO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab University Of Engineering And Technology All

Recent Stories

Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on S ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces two cases of new COVID19

23 minutes ago

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

1 hour ago

China Bans Poultry Imports From Germany, Ukraine O ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister inaugurates tulip garden at Jal ..

2 minutes ago

Wafaqul-Madaris sets up new record with graduation ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.