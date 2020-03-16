Emergency Services Academy starts specialized training for handling of corona patients

On the directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr Rizwan Naseer, a specialized training for safe handling of corona virus patients has been started at Emergency Services Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr Rizwan Naseer, a specialized training for safe handling of corona virus patients has been started at Emergency Services academy.

As new cadets from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan would have to immediately deal with the pandemic, therefore, special training has been organized for the staff so that they could be able to handle safely such suspected or infected corona cases.

The DG Rescue Punjab said that after five-day training, the rescuers would be deployed in their respective provinces. He also motivated the rescuers that they are respected all over the world as they are the ones who are moving towards an emergency or disaster to rescue the affected population while others are leaving that area. He asked them to follow the health and safety guidelines while handling such emergencies.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasized on simulation-based training starting from personal hygiene, cleanliness of surroundings, personal, equipment and vehicle decontamination.

He discussed the training programme with the officers of Emergency Services Academy.

He stressed that rescuers would ensure personal sanitization and hygiene and professional handling of victims of corona virus or any biological emergency.

He also briefed them about guidelines/Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the management of victims of any corona virus, which includes dedicated ambulance and staff, wearing proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ensure proper decontamination of rescue teams, vehicles, and equipment after handling of a suspected or infected patient.

These SOPs also include ensuring that the victim is also wearing the face mask and he/she is isolated from the public and attendants of patients must not ride in the patient compartment of the ambulance. Use the appropriate solution for decontamination of equipment/reusable items. All documentation must be avoided during the shifting of such patients and done after the decontamination process has been completed, he added.

At the end, Dr Rizwan Naseer accented that all rescuers from across Pakistan are a part ofthe rescue family and ready to deal with such challenges to serve humanity.