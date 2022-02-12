UrduPoint.com

Emergency Services Academy Trains Air Force Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The month-long life saving skills and water search & rescue training concluded at Manager Training Centre of Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday

Twelve officers from Pakistan Air Force participated in the training course.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the participants of course on the successful completion of Water Search & Rescue and Life Saving Skills Course. He said that Rescue-1122 had dealt with over 14,700 drowning incidents in rivers, canals and lakes across Punjab.

Apart from this, it was also important to have collaboration and coordination of emergency services with Air Force for coordinated search and rescue operations in case of any untoward incident.

Dr Rizwan also shared about the emergency services reforms which had been carried out in Punjab, KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces.

He said the PESD provided emergency services to over 10 million people in emergencies and responded to over 172,000 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs 510 billion by professional firefighting on modern lines.

He said the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) trained over 21,000 emergency personnel of all provinces of Pakistan since its inception. Now, the ESA has its first United Nations INSARAG Certified Team in South Asia to respond national and international disasters, calamities in accordance with international standards, which was also an honour for Pakistan, DG added.

Officer Commanding Chashma Water Survival school Sqn Ldr Faheem Ahmad Cheema conveyed the message of Air Commodore Nauman Waheed, SI(M) and said: "I feel highly obliged upon fulfillment of my urge to get our manpower trained from your esteem Academy".

PAF Base MM Alam generates a huge number of flying missions over water. After obtaining such professional training in the domain of water rescue, scuba diving and first aid medical course by PAF personnel, 'we consider our flying on waters more secure,' he added.

He also extended his gratitude and appreciation to all officers and officials of Emergency Services Academy for imparting professional training to PAF Personnel from ChashmaWater Survival School.

Later, certificates were given away to the successful participants of the training.

>