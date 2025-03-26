Open Menu

Emergency Services Alerted As LPG Tanker Overturns Near Kot Addu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Emergency services alerted as LPG tanker overturns near Kot Addu

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A massive emergency unfolded near Kot Addu as a 31-ton LPG gasoline tanker lost balance and overturned on the roadside near Lal Mir, creating a hazardous situation.

The incident sent emergency services into high alert as police, Rescue 1122, and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene to prevent a potential catastrophe.

Upon receiving the news, Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Manwar Abbas Bukhari reached the accident site to oversee the situation. He was briefed by Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Iqbal Leghari and the on-ground rescue teams regarding the ongoing operation.

Recognising the imminent danger, the deputy commissioner immediately ordered the evacuation of nearby residents to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the police force cordoned off Kot Addu-Multan Road, halting all traffic to prevent further risks.

Rescue teams, including Rescue 1122, fire brigades, and response units from PARCO and KEPCO, swiftly initiated the cooling process to neutralise the threat of ignition. After hours of coordinated efforts, the leak was successfully sealed, averting a major disaster.

Initial reports suggest that the tanker, belonging to Abeer Tanker Company, was en route from Port Qasim, Karachi, to Talagang when the accident occurred due to driver's alleged negligence and improper parking on uneven terrain. Authorities are investigating further to determine any potential safety lapses.

