Emergency Services In Federal Capital Hospitals Strengthened To Facilitate Masses: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Emergency services in federal capital hospitals strengthened to facilitate masses: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health, Regulation and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday informed the National Assembly that emergency services had been strengthened in the hospitals of Federal capital to facilitate the citizens.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Ali Nawaz Awan regarding closing of Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in federal government hospitals in Islamabad for general public, she said that the OPD was closed as per the guideline of World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

She said that in the emergency all kinds of medical facilities including angioplasty, angiography and emergency heart operations were being conducted.

The parliamentary secretary said that due to decrease in the cases of coronavirus in the federal capital, bed availability had improved in the hospitals.

She assured the National assembly that soon after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will give a go ahead, OPDs in the federal capital will be reopened.

Ali Nawaz said that all kinds of operations were stopped in the hospitals creating problems for the people living in the federal capital and surrounding areas including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. He also asked the Speaker National Assembly to issue ruling for the opening of OPDs in the federal capital hospitals.

