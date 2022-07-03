Emergency services provided to 3648 people in June

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Sargodha provided emergency service to 3,648 people in the district during the month of June.

A spokesman for the Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that Rescue-1122 received more than 5,000 calls in June last, out of which, 801 calls were of road accidents, 2624 of medical emergencies, 94 of fire incidents, 85 of crimes, 02 of drowning, 03 of building collapse and 376 miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 1013 people and handed over 141 deadbodies to their heirs.