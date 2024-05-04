Emergency Services Responded To 231,056 Fires, Saved Losses Worth Rs 664bn
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Minister for Special Healthcare & Medical education and Emergency Services Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique paid rich tribute to the firefighters, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while rendering their services to protect precious human lives and properties of the citizens.
He appreciated the Fire Rescue Service for saving Rs 664 billion in 231,056 fire incidents by professional firefighting on modern lines.
He stated that the 23 martyrs of Rescue 1122 are great heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives to provide sense of safety to community.
One-minute silence was observed and special prayer was also offered for their highest place in Janah. Furthermore, he emphasized the 100% implementation of the Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations 2022.
He also congratulated the best fire rescuers of the year 2023 during the event of International Firefighters Day held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday. Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue Officers from Headquarters, academy, Districts, best fire rescuers of Punjab attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to Shaheed Rescuers and congratulated the best rescuers of the year 2023.
He said Rescuers are our heroes who risk their lives to save other lives and properties. Dr. Rizwan Naseer also paid tribute to Hanzala Malik, describing him as a true son of the soil and an exemplary firefighter. He briefed that through his efforts, the Glasgow Fire Service and Rescue Service Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which enabled firefighters of Rescue 1122 Pakistan to receive modern fire training from Glasgow.
He advised that all rescuers should continue their job with the same commitment to serve humanity without discrimination. He highlighted that today Rescue Fire Service has responded over to 2,31,056 fire incidents in Punjab during last 18 years & saved losses worth of Rs 664 billion. Not only Rescue 1122 has set highest service delivery standards in field of fire but also become the first United Nations certified Team in South Asia. This certification is an honor for all citizens of Pakistan.
Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer advise the public to install fire hydrants, alarm systems, emergency exits and stairs as per Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations in high rise buildings.
Dr. Rizwan Naseer acknowledged and awarded the best fire rescuers of the Punjab with cash prize of double salary, shields and certificates and awards to best team of the division for year 2023. He said that fire fighters are real heroes because when people are running in fear during fire emergencies, brave fire fighters enter in burning buildings to rescue people and save lives.
At the end of the ceremony, Provincial Minister of Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique along with Dr Rizwan Naseer presented the Best Performance Award 2023 to three best fire rescuers at provincial level including Muhammad Atif Mehmood Lead Fire Rescuer Bahawalpur, Muhammad Zeeshah Fire DERT Rescuer Sheikhpura and Muhammad Asim Javed DERT Rescuers and Team of District Lahore of Lahore Division. The best performing rescuers have been presented with Cash Awards and appreciation certificates.
