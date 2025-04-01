Emergency Services Responded To 256 Calls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The District Emergency Service Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi released statistics of emergencies developed on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to which as many as 256 calls were responded which were received on helpline 1122.
According to the data released by the Distt Emergency Services, the accidents and emergencies included road traffic accidents, fires eruptions, crimes, medical problems and miscellaneous incidents.
Rescue-1122 reported 73 road traffic accidents, 20 fire incidents, and 123 health emergencies.
Rescue services were timely provided to 241 out of 256 emergencies in which victims were transferred to nearby hospitals while providing timely first aid.
Muhammad Usman, Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 informed the APP that special emergency plan was being executed for Eid days. He further said that the emergency services remained available at all times on a call to serve the people of Pakistan.
"People's trust in Rescue 1122 is our rare asset" he said.
Recent Stories
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency services responded to 256 calls4 minutes ago
-
Four accused arrested, hashish recovered34 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets AJK President54 minutes ago
-
Governor celebrates second day of Eid with locals in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Children over the moon after receiving Eidi gifts1 hour ago
-
KP CM meets public, distributes Eid gifts among children1 hour ago
-
Police foil dacoity attempt, injured dacoits flee after gunfight1 hour ago
-
Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London1 hour ago
-
‘WASA ensuring uninterrupted water supply to Rawalpindi citizens’1 hour ago
-
Eid festivities continue on second day of Eid2 hours ago
-
Karachi likely to have hot, dry weather on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid2 hours ago