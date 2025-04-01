Open Menu

Emergency Services Responded To 256 Calls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Emergency services responded to 256 calls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The District Emergency Service Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi released statistics of emergencies developed on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to which as many as 256 calls were responded which were received on helpline 1122.

According to the data released by the Distt Emergency Services, the accidents and emergencies included road traffic accidents, fires eruptions, crimes, medical problems and miscellaneous incidents.

Rescue-1122 reported 73 road traffic accidents, 20 fire incidents, and 123 health emergencies.

Rescue services were timely provided to 241 out of 256 emergencies in which victims were transferred to nearby hospitals while providing timely first aid.

Muhammad Usman, Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 informed the APP that special emergency plan was being executed for Eid days. He further said that the emergency services remained available at all times on a call to serve the people of Pakistan.

"People's trust in Rescue 1122 is our rare asset" he said.

