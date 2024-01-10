Emergency training center Balochistan to enhance physical, mental abilities: Dr Amir

Balochistan Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogaizai said that training of emergency centres 1122 personnel in Balochistan would enhance the physical and mental abilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogaizai said that training of emergency centres 1122 personnel in Balochistan would enhance the physical and mental abilities.

In any emergency, these trained personnel could handle any type of situation specially on road accident, he expressed these views while talking to Health Emergency 1122 Sindh In-charge Brigadier Tariq and Health Emergency 1122 Pioneer Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer who called on him at a local hotel in the capital.

In the meeting, the functioning of Emergency Centers 1122 in Balochistan was also discussed in detail including mutual cooperation, provision of modern equipment, equipment and training of personnel with modern style and handling of other issues. On this occasion, it was decided that both the provinces would provide all possible support to make Emergency centers 1122 fully functional in Balochistan. In this regard, all possible measures would be taken for the training of personnel and provision of equipment. Arrangements would also be made to impart regular training to Balochistan personnel in emergency centres of Sindh and Punjab, where training would be provided relating to medical aid, rescue, trauma and first aid service to deal any emergency situation on road.

Speaking on this occasion, Balochistan Caretaker Health Minister, Amir Muhammad Khan Jogaizai said that training of emergency centres 1122 personnel in Balochistan would increase their physical and mental abilities and in any emergency situation, these personnel would bring improvement while dealing public by using advanced method for assistance.

Apart from this, he said steps would be taken to make the Emergency Centers in Balochistan fully functional.

He said that hundreds of people were victims of road accidents in the province every year, and for their timely medical assistance and rescue, the functioning of emergency centers and training of personnel has become indispensable.

He said that 1122 emergency centres in Balochistan were performing their duties with limited resources and training. It was necessary to make it possible to keep them active throughout the day after providing resources that should be used in emergencies. He said that Emergency Centers 1122 besides helping in rescue and relief operations, the trained staffers would take measures to provide information, and awareness to the public in any emergency situation.

Dr. Amir Mohammad Khan Jogaizai specially thanked Brigadier Tariq and Dr. Rizwan Naseer for the functioning of Emergency Centers 1122 in Balochistan.