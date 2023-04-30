UrduPoint.com

Emerging Key Nations, Including India, Brazil, Avoiding Siding With US - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Major developing countries, including Pakistan, Egypt, India and Brazil, are trying to steer clear of the standoff between Russia, China and the United States, pursuing their own agendas, The Washington Post reports citing leaked classified US intelligence documents.

One of the documents, leaked through the Discord messaging platform, says that Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's minister of state for foreign affairs, announced in March that her country can "no longer try to maintain a middle ground between China and the United States," The Washington Post said on Saturday.

Khar said that Pakistan's "real strategic" partnership lies with China and warned against Islamabad giving the appearance of "appeasing the West."

India is also refraining from taking sides between the United States and Russia, according to The Washington Post, which cited one of the leaked documents as saying that Indian national security adviser Ajit Kumar Doval assured Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in February of New Delhi's support for Moscow.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has come up with a proposal to set up a "world peace bloc" to mediate US and Chinese interests and broker an end to the conflict in Ukraine, leaked documents cited by the newspaper show.

At the same time, the leaked documents show that Egypt initially intended to covertly supply rockets to Russia, but later bowed to US pressure and deferred the deal.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the reports about Egypt's alleged supplies of missiles to Russia looked like "another misinformation," saying that such reports should be treated as such.

