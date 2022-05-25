"Emerging Trend for Physics" conference held in Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Institute of Physics of Islamia University Bahawalpur on Wednesday organised a conference titled "Emerging Trend for Physics" to discuss new advancements in the said discipline.

Addressing the conference, Dean Faculty of Physics Department Prof. Dr.

Saeed Ahmad Buzdar said that it was need of hour to bring senior scientists under a single platform who had done remarkable field and research work in physics.

He said that 136 papers were presented in the conference which was an honour for the university. "It is time to spread knowledge about Medical Physics, Nanophysics and other branches of Physics," he said.

Senior academicians and researchers including Prof. Dr. Zakaria Butt, Prof. Dr. Aftab Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Noor-ul-Aain, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood and others delivered their lectures and presented their research papers at the conference.