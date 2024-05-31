Open Menu

Emerging Vocal Talents Captivate Audience In Electrifying Music Competition At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Young singers from across the district enthralled the audience by showing off their talent in a music competition held here at Punjab Arts Council (PAC).

According to the details, the singing competition among the students was organized by PAC in which students exhibited marvellous performances by singing different songs.

In his address as chief guest of the event, Director PAC Rawalpindi, Sajjad Hussain said Pakistan possesses a rich cultural heritage which needs to be highlighted. Punjab has a long history and strong tradition of music, he said.

The chief guest while appreciating the performance by the young talent said PAC was making efforts to showcase the cultural diversity and regional colours of all parts of Pakistan to the world. The role of youth in this effort remains vital, he added.

Assistant Director PAC, Muhammad Suleman mentioned that music culture was being promoted in the Punjab through various means including educational institutions, cultural events, online platforms, and government initiatives.

All these factors are collectively contributing to the further development of music in Punjab, he said.

Folk singers including Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan have introduced folk music on an international level, he said while pointing out the importance of folk music.

The stunning event ended with the prize distribution ceremony. Afzal Latifi, Nawaz Ali Hazravi, and Rubina Khanum served as judges of the competition.

Shahbaz Zamin secured the first position and was awarded Rs. 20,000.0 cash prize. Nazaqat Ali Shad stood second while Muhammad Adeel achieved the third position and was awarded Rs 15,000.0 and Rs. 10,000.0 cash prizes respectively.

