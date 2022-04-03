Emerging youth demand to restart sculpture classes

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The emerging youth Wednesday demanded to restart sculpture classes at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to get and avail the opportunity under the supervision of senior artists.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said PNCA would again restart sculpture classes to provide platform to those interested in such technique art.

Sculpture, an artistic form in which hard or plastic materials are worked into three-dimensional art objects.

The designs may be embodied in freestanding objects, in reliefs on surfaces, or in environments ranging from tableaux to contexts that envelop the spectator would be taught.

An enormous variety of media may be used, including clay, wax, stone, metal, fabric, glass, wood, plaster, rubber, and random "found" objects. Materials may be carved, modeled, molded, cast, wrought, welded, sewn, assembled, or otherwise shaped and combined.

He said Sculpture was not a fixed term that applies to a permanently circumscribed category of objects or sets of activities. It is, rather, the name of an art that grows and changes and is continually extending the range of its activities and evolving new kinds of objects.

