UrduPoint.com

Emerson University Decorates Students With Gold Medals

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Emerson university decorates students with gold medals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Emerson University urdu Department awarded gold medals to position holders of 2018-20 session besides students who showed good performance in co-curricular activities.

A ceremony was held in this connection wherein Emerson University Acting VC, Dr Naveed Chaudhary awarded medals to Muhammad Farhan for standing first and Asma Atta for clinching second position in MA Urdu.

Naz Perveen, Maria Talib, Ayesha Yasin, Urooj Shahid and Rao Azad were decorated with gold medals for extracurricular activities.

Chairman Urdu Deptt, Dr Imtiaz Baloch, Dr Abrar Abdul Salam, Dr Abrar Mohiuddin, Prof Ashraf Malik, Aoun Abbas and others were present during the ceremony.

Related Topics

Gold

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

35 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

32 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

32 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

32 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.