Emerson university decorates students with gold medals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Emerson University urdu Department awarded gold medals to position holders of 2018-20 session besides students who showed good performance in co-curricular activities.

A ceremony was held in this connection wherein Emerson University Acting VC, Dr Naveed Chaudhary awarded medals to Muhammad Farhan for standing first and Asma Atta for clinching second position in MA Urdu.

Naz Perveen, Maria Talib, Ayesha Yasin, Urooj Shahid and Rao Azad were decorated with gold medals for extracurricular activities.

Chairman Urdu Deptt, Dr Imtiaz Baloch, Dr Abrar Abdul Salam, Dr Abrar Mohiuddin, Prof Ashraf Malik, Aoun Abbas and others were present during the ceremony.