Emerson University First Syndicate Approves Major Agenda Items With Minor Modifications

19th December 2021

Emerson University first Syndicate approves major agenda items with minor modifications

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Emerson University held its first syndicate meeting of syndicate which sanctioned major agenda items with minor modifications.

The meeting was chaired by Raja Yasir Humanyoun, Minister for Higher education Punjab. Prof Dr. Naveed Ahmad Chaudhri, Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan along with members of the syndicate and representatives of various government departments discussed the agenda items at length.

Main agenda items including, the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee,(F&P) service statutes, university budget and recruitment policy were approved.

The Syndicate members who attended the meeting were, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor, Government College University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Hayat Muhammad Awan, Ex- Vice Chancellor, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Prof. Dr. Mamoona Ghani, former Dean, IUB, Bahawalpur, Dr Ashiq Hussain, DPI Colleges, Punjab, Prof. Abdul Qadir Buzdar and Dr Sarwat Jabeen of BZU besides representatives of government, including additional, deputy secretaries of Higher Education Department, Finance Department and Law Deparment.

Emerson University's Registrar, Jam Mukhtar Hussain and Treasurer, Mohammad Riaz presented various agenda items.

