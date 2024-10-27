Open Menu

Emerson University Multan Conducts 4th Selection Board

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Emerson University Multan conducts 4th selection board

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Emerson University Multan (EUM) conducted its 4th Selection Board, marked by a rigorous and transparent evaluation process to induct staff, administrative and faculty members.

The Higher education Commission’s ETC Service initially screened 6,079 applicants through comprehensive testing, ensuring a fair and merit-based approach. Shortlisted candidates were subsequently invited for interviews.

The selection board included Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, EUM VC, Dr Muhammad Farooq, Registrar, and experts including Dr. Muhammad Nizam Uddin (former Founding Chairman, PHEC), Dr. Salman Qadri, Dr. Ayyub Juja, Dr. Mazhar Hayyat, Dr. Nasir Nadeem amd others, representing leading institutions like the University of Sargodha, Islamia University Bahawalpur, MNSUA, Multan.

They were joined by permanent board members appointed by the Government of Punjab, including Prof.

Engr. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand (Vice-Chancellor, University of Aror, Sukkur), Prof. Nasir Jamal Khattak (Vice-Chancellor, University of Swabi), Prof. Dr. Qamar Khushi, and Mr. Usman Ibraheem, Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department, Lahore.

Candidates competed for pivotal roles, such as Project Director, Assistant Engineer, Software Engineer, Assistant Treasurer, Assistant Registrar, and various teaching positions. The board maintained strict standards, meticulously assessing each candidate’s qualifications and professional suitability.

While selections were finalized for most positions, the board opted to re-advertise the post of Computer Programmer to attract a broader, more competitive applicant pool. This rigorous selection process underscored Emerson University’s commitment to academic excellence and operational transparency.

Lahore Multan Education Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Sukkur Nasir Swabi Nasir Jamal HEC University Of Sargodha

