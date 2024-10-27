Emerson University Observes Black Day
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Emerson University Multan (EUM) marked the Black Day on Sunday, to express solidarity with Kashmiris.
The event was aimed to raise awareness about the historical significance of the day and reaffirm the university's commitment to advocate for rights and dignity of Kashmiris.
The observance served as a reminder of Emerson University’s role in promoting human rights, peace, and understanding through education.
EUM VC Dr Muhammad Ramzan emphasised the institution's dedication to global awareness of human rights issues, stating, “Today’s observance reflects our university’s commitment to fostering informed, compassionate individuals who can contribute to global peace efforts.”
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar53 seconds ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November57 seconds ago
-
Rana tanveer condemns Indian atrocities1 minute ago
-
RDA seals 57 under-construction buildings on dengue SOPs violations1 minute ago
-
India has long history of oppression in Held Kashmir: Azam Nazeer Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Breast cancer increasing due to victims' silence11 minutes ago
-
Massive trees removed across Murree Road for development schemes irks environmentalists21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana inaugurate anti-polio drive in Children Hospital21 minutes ago
-
Army Burn Hall College for Girls Abbottabad organizes annual Parent’s Day21 minutes ago
-
India’s tactics can’t change Kashmir's disputed status: Lone31 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic Business Club marks Int’l Day of Diplomats; celebrates global unity, peace-building31 minutes ago
-
Five injured as passenger bus overturns in DI Khan31 minutes ago