Emerson University observes Black Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Emerson University Multan (EUM) marked the Black Day on Sunday, to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The event was aimed to raise awareness about the historical significance of the day and reaffirm the university's commitment to advocate for rights and dignity of Kashmiris.

The observance served as a reminder of Emerson University’s role in promoting human rights, peace, and understanding through education.

EUM VC Dr Muhammad Ramzan emphasised the institution's dedication to global awareness of human rights issues, stating, “Today’s observance reflects our university’s commitment to fostering informed, compassionate individuals who can contribute to global peace efforts.”