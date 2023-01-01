Emerson University syndicate gives approval of different initiatives to promote education

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The syndicate committee of Emerson University took different decisions for betterment of the varsity staff, university ranking and modernizing the education facilities for students, here on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ramzan chaired the meeting and it was attended by Professor Dr Muhammad Kamran(Representative of HEC Islamabad), Prof Dr Muhammad Hayat Aawan, Prof Dr Abdul Qadir Buzdar, Prof Dr Maimona Ghani, Dr Sarot Jabeen, Dr Muhammad Naeem, Dr Mumtaz, Shahid Imtiaz, Shah Sawar and Professor Dr Zia Ahmed. Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ramzan shared details of successes achieved by the varsity during the last three months, including HEC Accreditation, Initiation of MPhil Programmes, NOC, Service Statues, Faculty Development Programme, Infrastructure improvement, modernization of teaching facilities and some others.

The meeting participants heaped praise on the varsity performance. Similarly, different agendas including minutes of first and second meeting of academic council, daily wages, new programme, standing list of experts, recruitment policy came under discussion. The syndicate gave approval of agendas with minor modifications.