Emigration of skilled workers increases by 58 percent: Zulfiqar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday said the country has sent around 202,718 skilled workers abroad for various job opportunities during the first seven months of 2019

Zulfiqar Bukhari said the emigration of skilled workforce has witnessed 58 per cent growth as compared to the same period of last year due to the prudent policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He was speaking here at an awareness session 'Employment Opportunities for Nurses in UK' arranged by the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) in collaboration with Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC). The conference was attended by a large number of nursing staff (male/female) from across the country.

The special assistant said Pakistan had sent only 128,021 skilled workers in the first seven month of 2018 which showed that building of skill-set was not the priority of previous regimes.

He said the overseas ministry was jointly working with Ministry of education and Professional Training to improve the manpower quality by providing them required environment.

Terming the overseas Pakistanis a valuable asset of the country, Zulfikar Bukhari said they worked as the country's ambassador in foreign countries.

He urged the participants to avail this opportunity as National Health Services (NHS) of the United Kingdom was offering around 18,000 UK Pounds during its training course only which was more than the salary of a minister in Pakistan.

The special assistant said it would not only help them to raise the living standards of their family members but also send the huge amount of money in form of remittances to the country.

Terming the offer as golden opportunity, he asked the aspirants to take it as a challenge and make their preparations at par with global standards to raise the credibility of green passport in foreign job market.

Addressing the representatives of NHS, who also attended the conference through video calling, he urged them to come and visit Pakistani nursing academies for capacity building of nursing teachers.

The PNC representative Fozia Mushtaq suggested the OEC to set up a nursing cell in the corporation to get effective remittances and also arranged such type of awareness sessions in the other cities.

Director General Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Kashif Noor told APP that the bureau had sent around 327,097 skilled and unskilled workers in foreign countries during the first seven month of 2019, witnessing 51 per cent of increase compared to previous year.

To a query, he said 216,164 Pakistanis went abroad from January to July 2018.