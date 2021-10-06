UrduPoint.com

Eminent Educationists Laud Role Of Teachers

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Eminent educationists laud role of teachers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Speakers said that the Teacher is born naturally and not made and He must pay his services voluntarily and dedicate his efforts for the future of the society, They said this in a discussion held in connectivity of World Teachers' Day celebrated here at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of (SMIU) on Wednesday.

Eminent educationist, scholar and former vice chancellor of Sindh University, Jamshoro Mazharul Haq Siddiqui as the chief guest of the event said that teachers should be sincere with their profession and must provide services without any greed. "Institutions are capable to grow but they are not the mercy of managers," he said. "In Sindh's universities are strong enough to grow by themselves," he added.

Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Vice Chancellor SMIU said"whatever I am today and serving in this capacity is because of my teachers." He added that he was still learning.

"I feel immense proud that I am son of a school teacher (Taj Sahrai) who is also alumnae of this great institution (SMI). I am leading an institution where my father also studied,"VC added.

He said "I had three choices when I completed my graduation whether to join as field job or teaching profession so I chose this great profession".

He emphasized that a teacher who deserves the only thing that was respect.

Another guest among panelist Prof. KS Nagpal said the teacher would take this profession as worship.

"It is teacher who invented and transformed all the professions. The role of teacher in Indus civilisation was like spiritual leader and focus of a teacher in South Asia was to develop moral, ethically and psychological aspect of learners," he said. "Teachers were known as Guru that means a person who brings students from darkness to light". He said a best teacher would be friend of students.

Other penal speakers included Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar Dean of SMIU Social Science, Prof. Dr. Jamshed Adil, SMIU Dean of business Administration, Dr. Stephen John and Dr. Amir Umrani Director OREC of SMIU.

In the end, students of Department of education SMIU presented a theatre paying the tribute to their teachers.

