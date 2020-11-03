UrduPoint.com
Eminent Folk Singer Reshma Remembered

Tue 03rd November 2020

Eminent folk singer Reshma remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Prominent folk singer Reshma was remembered on her 7th death anniversary on today, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.

Born in Rajasthan, India in a nomadic Banjara household in 1947, Reshma was discovered by a producer of Radio Pakistan while singing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh at the age of twelve. After her first hit project, she was catapulted to fame with several television appearances in the 1960s.

Reshma went on to record songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry.

Some of her most memorable songs include "Laal Meri", "Hai O Rabba Nahion Lagda Dil Mera", "Ankhiyan Nu Rehen De" and "Lambi Judai" among others.

Awarded with Pride of Performance Award in 1982 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2008 by the government of Pakistan.

She died on November 3, 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan, after suffering from throat cancer for several years.

Reshma is remembered for folk songs and her powerful singing voice.

