Eminent human rights activist, journalist I.A. Rehman passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Eminent Human rights activist and journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman (I.A. Rehman) passed away at the age of 90 in his home in Lahore, his family confirmed on Monday.

I.A. Rehman was born on September 1930 in Haryana, British India which is now part of India.

I.A. Rehman left behind three sons and two daughters. His wife had passed away earlier in 2015.

He was a columnist for the daily Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

I.A. Rehman practiced journalism for more than 65 years. During his career, he served as the Editor-in-Chief of prestigious English newspaper The Pakistan Times from 1988-1990.

Apart from publishing hundreds of articles and papers, he authored three books: Jinnah as a Parliamentarian (co-editor), Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and Pakistan under Siege.

I.A. Rehman worked as director of HRCP for two decades and was also group's secretary general till 31 December, 2016.

As news of his death was announced, social media users paid rich tributes to the human rights defender.

Human rights activist Ali Dayan Hasan remembered I.A. Rehman as a "human rights warrior, and a visionary leader".

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in his tweet "Pakistan has lost a 'true icon' today with the passing away of I.A. Rehman. A staunch advocate and activist for Human Rights and an intellectual, I.A. Rehman sahib leaves behind a rich legacy that speaks of tolerance, equality and dignity".

Senator Sherry Rehman called I.A. Rehman an icon of integrity, "standing steadfast for every single fundamental right, every single democratic value in the worst of times".