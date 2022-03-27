Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :M. Aftab, an eminent journalist and former Director-General of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) passed away this afternoon, his family said.

He was 84.

M. Aftab was in a local hospital for the past two weeks after complications due to fluctuating blood pressure, his family said.

He left behind a daughter and son.

M. Aftab served twice as Director-General of the national wire service. He was a widely travelled person and had extensively covered top Pakistani leaders including President Ayub Khan, Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and President Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

He also served as a correspondent for the Associated Press of America and worked for several internationally reputed newspapers and magazines like The Financial Times, Times of London, the Gulf News.

He was amongst the pioneers of financial journalism in Pakistan and was known not just for his professional talent but also for his administrative and management skills.

During his service with the APP, he served as Director News and was adept in financial reporting. His three major achievements for APP included computerization of the news agency in the early 90s, construction of APP's own building at zero point Islamabad and induction of talented young graduates as journalists on merit in 1990.

M. Aftab was also a great trade unionist and one of the pioneers of the Rawalpindi Press Club. He played an active role in several trade bodies for journalists including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

After his retirement from APP, he continued to contribute to top international magazines He also served as the first finance secretary of the Islamabad Club, senior office-bearer of the Islamabad Citizens Committee and an ardent supporter for the preservation of the natural habitat of the federal capital and in particular the Margalla Hills.

His funeral prayers (Namaz e Janaza) will be held on Sunday after the Zohar prayer at Farooqia Masjid F-6/1 Islamabad, while his burial will be at the H-8 Islamabad graveyard.

Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Mobashir Hassan on his behalf and of the staff of the wire service expressed his deep condolences over the sad demise and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless his soul.

